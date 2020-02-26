Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Maria Sharapova > 'I'm saying goodbye': Maria Sharapova quits tennis after glittering and controversial career

'I'm saying goodbye': Maria Sharapova quits tennis after glittering and controversial career

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
'I'm saying goodbye': Maria Sharapova quits tennis after glittering and controversial careerFormer world No.1 Maria Sharapova has revealed she is quitting tennis. The five-time grand slam champion - who won Wimbledon in 2004 as a 17-year-old - has struggled with chronic shoulder problems and has slumped to 373 in the rankings. She was banned from tennis in 2016, initially for two years, after a positive...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Maria Sharapova retires from tennis

Maria Sharapova retires from tennis 00:57

 Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis. The five-time grand slam champion and former world number one has struggled with chronic shoulder problems and has slumped to 373 in the rankings.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sharpova Retires [Video]Sharpova Retires

Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis. "Tennis—I'm saying goodbye," she wrote in an emotional column in Vanity Fair. "Tennis gave me a life. I'll miss it everyday." The Russian..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sharapova's time in tennis: teen titles, career Slam, ban

Sharapova's time in tennis: teen titles, career Slam, banMaria Sharapova is retiring from tennis after 36 titles, a career Grand Slam and 21 weeks spent ranked No. 1
FOX Sports

‘Tennis – I’m saying goodbye’: Maria Sharapova retires at 32


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WesleyHard86

WESLEY HARD 🇾🇪🇷🇸🎾 RT @BBCSport: It's the end of an era. Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova is "saying goodbye" to tennis at the age of 32. More… 40 seconds ago

PaloCTMV2

PaloCTM! 2020 RT @AustralianOpen: “Tennis - I’m saying goodbye.” Farewell and best wishes to our 2008 #AusOpen champion, and 5-time Grand Slam winner, @… 1 minute ago

aamm1234

emu RT @IMGTennis: "Tennis—I’m saying goodbye." https://t.co/evW9GzeACR via @MariaSharapova / Instagram 2 minutes ago

bernales_joanne

joanne RT @abscbnsports: “Tennis—I'm saying goodbye.” Thank you for 🎾 greatness, Maria Sharapova 🙏🏼 https://t.co/pzpfp5rqCy 6 minutes ago

TanyiFranc

Tanyi Franc Martial RT @ekondedaniel4: "After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I’m ready to scale another mountain. Tennis—I’m saying goodbye." Te… 6 minutes ago

arewa_ng

AREWA I'm saying goodbye - Maria Sharapova announces retirement,,https://t.co/YINIH4gFGB 9 minutes ago

Kathe_J12

Katherine DM RT @Steffidm: The day that each tennis fan doesn't want to come,when you have to accept your favourite tennis player is saying goodbye. It'… 9 minutes ago

paintsandsings

Emilie RT @siberian_times: Siberian-born Maria Sharapova is saying goodbye to tennis after 28 years & 5 Grand Slams. 'I am really happy & proud of… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.