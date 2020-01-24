Global  

JetBlue waives cancellation fees till March 11 on coronavirus concerns

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday it plans to suspend change and cancellation fees for new flight bookings between Feb. 27 and March 11 this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
