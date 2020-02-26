'Multiple people' killed in shooting at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee

Sergio Vieira RT @HotShot__1: 🛑BREAKING NEWS- MASS SHOOTING AT MILLER BREWING BUILDING: Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters outside the complex that "multi… 11 seconds ago David Longhofer RT @TIME: Five people have been killed in a mass shooting at Molson Coors brewing facility in Milwaukee on Wednesday. “It’s a terrible da… 2 minutes ago jim carlton Police say five Molson Coors employees were killed by a 51-year-old Milwaukee man who apparently died from a self-i… https://t.co/YDNwUPRPND 7 minutes ago Velma Jones/Redgal60 RT @WUWMradio: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus. The… 7 minutes ago Ginger Pig1 RT @SkyNewsBreak: The mayor of Milwaukee says multiple people have been killed in a shooting at Molson Coors' corporate complex 9 minutes ago Richard LaCelle RT @dinhi45: Dear .@MSNBC, now that your done giving the lying don some face time to lie (The U.S. currently has over 51 cases, documented… 11 minutes ago Plaid USA Unfortunately we have suffered another mass shooting today in Milwaukee today. Many Americans are wondering when it… https://t.co/fo2s8A9gyP 18 minutes ago Dave from Nebraska RT @ROCKONOHIO: 'Multiple' people killed in shooting at MillerCoors building in Milwaukee, officials say 🙏🙏 for the people of #Milwaukee h… 18 minutes ago