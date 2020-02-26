Global  

'Multiple people' killed in shooting at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
"Multiple people" were killed in a mass shooting at a Molson Coors Beverage Co facility in Milwaukee on Wednesday, with the suspect apparently among the dead, the city's mayor, Tom Barrett, said.
News video: Gunman fatally shoots 5 people then kills himself in Milwaukee

Gunman fatally shoots 5 people then kills himself in Milwaukee 01:40

 President Donald Trump confirmed that a shooter "has taken the lives of five people" in a shooting at Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

Deadly mass shooting reported at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee

Police in Milwaukee said on Wednesday that officers were on the scene of a "critical incident" at the Molson Coors headquarters, which local news media described...
Reuters

‘Horrible, Horrible Day’: Multiple Fatalities At Molson Coors Facility In Milwaukee, Mayor Says

'Critical incident'
Daily Caller


jesusbemylight

Sergio Vieira RT @HotShot__1: 🛑BREAKING NEWS- MASS SHOOTING AT MILLER BREWING BUILDING: Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters outside the complex that "multi… 11 seconds ago

dal2077

David Longhofer RT @TIME: Five people have been killed in a mass shooting at Molson Coors brewing facility in Milwaukee on Wednesday. “It’s a terrible da… 2 minutes ago

jimcarltonsf

jim carlton Police say five Molson Coors employees were killed by a 51-year-old Milwaukee man who apparently died from a self-i… https://t.co/YDNwUPRPND 7 minutes ago

JonesVelwil9

Velma Jones/Redgal60 RT @WUWMradio: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus. The… 7 minutes ago

thegingerpig

Ginger Pig1 RT @SkyNewsBreak: The mayor of Milwaukee says multiple people have been killed in a shooting at Molson Coors' corporate complex 9 minutes ago

RLaCelle1004

Richard LaCelle RT @dinhi45: Dear .@MSNBC, now that your done giving the lying don some face time to lie (The U.S. currently has over 51 cases, documented… 11 minutes ago

Plaid_USA

Plaid USA Unfortunately we have suffered another mass shooting today in Milwaukee today. Many Americans are wondering when it… https://t.co/fo2s8A9gyP 18 minutes ago

telephonedave

Dave from Nebraska RT @ROCKONOHIO: 'Multiple' people killed in shooting at MillerCoors building in Milwaukee, officials say 🙏🙏 for the people of #Milwaukee h… 18 minutes ago

