Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the famous ‘Konami Code,’ has died at 79

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Up. Up. Down. Down. Left. Right. Left. Right. B. A. Start. It's the most famous sequence of button pushes in video game history, and its creator, Kazuhisa Hashimoto, has died. He was 79.
Recent related news from verified sources

Video Game Cheat Codes Are Video Game History

Video Game Cheat Codes Are Video Game HistoryKazuhisa Hashimoto, the developer who created the famous cheat code the Konami code, passed away at age 79. Hashimoto’s sequence of button presses are burned...
geek.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Konami Code creator leaves behind a legacy spanning over three decades

Konami Code creator leaves behind a legacy spanning over three decadesImage: Konami Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the programmer of the famous Konami Code, died this week at the age of 61. His code, ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B, A,...
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunchIndependentPolygon

