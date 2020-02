Robinson’s late 3-pointer lifts Wizards past Nets 110-106 Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jerome Robinson’s 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left lifted the Washington Wizards to a 110-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, snapping a three-game losing streak. After Robinson gave Washington a 108-106 lead, Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-point attempt and Robinson added two free throws as Washington won a game […] 👓 View full article

