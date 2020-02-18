Here's what billionaire Michael Bloomberg's campaign looks like going into Super Tuesday

Global  

Michael Bloomberg, who is staking everything on Super Tuesday, has been on a hiring spree in states like Virginia where he's building his ground game.
Battered by Dem debate, Bloomberg doubles down

Analysts say New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg has to find better defenses for his record on race and gender issues as he hits the campaign trail heading to...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters

Trump bashes Bloomberg, says 'Mini Mike' is 'illegally buying the Democrat Nomination'

President Trump unveiled a sardonic nickname for billionaire Michael Bloomberg, dubbing him "Mini Mike" as he lobbed criticisms at the Democratic presidential...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersSBSWorldNews

