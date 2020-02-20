Facebook has canceled its annual F8 conference over coronavrius concerns. In a statement, the company said: "In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our...
· *Facebook, the Facebook-owned Oculus, and Sony will no longer attend the 2020 Game Developers Conference due to health and travel concerns caused by the... Business Insider Also reported by •bizjournals
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Kenyan Tribune Facebook Cancels F8 Developers Conference Over Coronavirus Concerns - https://t.co/IyRTWt9siW 6 minutes ago
News Express Nigeria Facebook cancels developers conference due to Coronavirus - https://t.co/V3wfrbgG9s 6 minutes ago