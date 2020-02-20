Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Facebook > Facebook cancels F8 developers conference over coronavirus concerns

Facebook cancels F8 developers conference over coronavirus concerns

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Facebook says it will cancel its annual F8 developers conference this year, citing concerns with the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears

Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears 00:32

 Facebook has canceled its annual F8 conference over coronavrius concerns. In a statement, the company said: "In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Cancels Developers Conference Over COVID-19 Concerns [Video]Facebook Cancels Developers Conference Over COVID-19 Concerns

Facebook announced Thursday that it has canceled its upcoming F8 developers conference in May amid ongoing concerns about the spreading coronavirus. (2-27-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:50Published

WEB EXTRA: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' Press Conference On Coronavirus [Video]WEB EXTRA: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' Press Conference On Coronavirus

Florida Governor Ron De-Santis held a press conference on Thursday morning to address concerns over the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 25:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook Cancels May F8 Developer Conference Due to Coronavirus: What Does That Mean for WWDC?

Facebook today announced that it has canceled its F8 developer conference that was set to take place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California on...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •The WrapBusiness Insider9to5MacWorldNewsReuters IndiaSFGateReuterscbs4.comIndian ExpressHindu

Coronavirus concerns push Facebook and Sony to skip the year's biggest gathering for video game makers (FB, SNE)

Coronavirus concerns push Facebook and Sony to skip the year's biggest gathering for video game makers (FB, SNE)· *Facebook, the Facebook-owned Oculus, and Sony will no longer attend the 2020 Game Developers Conference due to health and travel concerns caused by the...
Business Insider Also reported by •bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KenyanTribune_

Kenyan Tribune Facebook Cancels F8 Developers Conference Over Coronavirus Concerns - https://t.co/IyRTWt9siW 6 minutes ago

NewsExpressNgr

News Express Nigeria Facebook cancels developers conference due to Coronavirus - https://t.co/V3wfrbgG9s 6 minutes ago

Cryn_Johannsen

Cryn FEMINIST flâneuserie Johannsen RT @sbala13: Facebook Cancels F8 Developers Conference on #COVID19US Worries - Barron's https://t.co/I5rj39Rao5 16 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Coronavirus outbreak: Facebook cancels F8, Microsoft pulls out of Game Developers Conference By: Tech Desk | New… https://t.co/49Gc65tn7x 28 minutes ago

TwaddictsRUs

🍀💖 Angel Kristine 💖🌹 RT @TVAmy: Facebook Cancels F8 Developers Conference on Coronavirus Worries https://t.co/CHtKdU4o2P via @BarronsOnline 33 minutes ago

TVAmy

Amy Wood 7 News Facebook Cancels F8 Developers Conference on Coronavirus Worries https://t.co/CHtKdU4o2P via @BarronsOnline 34 minutes ago

sbala13

SB Facebook Cancels F8 Developers Conference on #COVID19US Worries - Barron's https://t.co/I5rj39Rao5 36 minutes ago

Pawan05258Kumar

pawan kumar Coronavirus outbreak: Facebook cancels F8, Microsoft pulls out of Game Developers Conference https://t.co/K5tv2Yh9xB https://t.co/ugUvwrlM0Y 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.