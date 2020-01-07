76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined by shoulder injury

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are down two All-Stars. Already missing Ben Simmons because of a back injury, the 76ers played without center Joel Embiid on Thursday night against New York with a sprained left shoulder. “It’s a painfully obvious bind,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “We’re missing two All-Stars. You yank that from […]
