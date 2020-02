Sanders’ appeal tested in moderate Virginia on Super Tuesday Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Rep. Elaine Luria is the kind of up-and-comer the Democratic Party would like to keep in Congress. But the former Navy commander with a moderate bearing, who flipped a coastal Virginia House seat in 2018, said she’s afraid that will be far more difficult if her party nominates Vermont Sen. Bernie […] 👓 View full article

