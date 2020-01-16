Global  

Russia sends two warships armed with cruise missiles to Syria's coast - Ifax

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020
Russia is sending two warships equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles to the Mediterranean Sea towards the Syrian coast, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Black Sea Fleet as saying on Friday.
Russia on Friday said it was sending two warships armed with cruise missiles to waters off the Syrian coast and blamed Ankara for the killing of 33 Turkish...
Reuters

