Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joe Biden leads in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders still the favourite to win Super Tuesday

Joe Biden leads in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders still the favourite to win Super Tuesday

CBC.ca Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders is the Democratic front-runner, but a win by former vice-president Joe Biden in Saturday’s South Carolina primary could give him a boost ahead of next week's decisive Super Tuesday contests.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Leads Bernie In South Carolina

Biden Leads Bernie In South Carolina 00:30

 Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are locked in a tight contest in South Carolina. That's according to a new NBC News/Marist poll ahead of the state's Democratic primary Saturday. Biden gets the support of 27 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in South...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats focus on South Carolina ahead of primary [Video]Democrats focus on South Carolina ahead of primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in South Carolina ahead of the state's primary, according to polls.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

Democrats in disarray [Video]Democrats in disarray

Democrats seem to be in disarray while President Trump enjoys a post-impeachment boost in approval. The Nation's Katrina vanden Heuvel and former Obama Dep. Labor Sec. Chris Lu join Larry with..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 26:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dead Heat: Sanders and Biden Neck And Neck In New Texas Primary Poll

Dead Heat: Sanders and Biden Neck And Neck In New Texas Primary PollA new Progress Texas/Public Policy Polling survey reveals that the Texas primary is a dead heat, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders...
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS News

4 Takeaways From The South Carolina Democratic Debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden fought to save his campaign, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took fire from all sides - and more takeaways from the Democratic debate...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jmvsonsbeek

J.M. van Sonsbeek RT @NateSilver538: The problem for Bernie (and Steyer) is that the trendlines in South Carolina are strong for Biden. His leads are bigger… 3 minutes ago

worldabcnews

World ABC News I just posted "Joe Biden leads in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders still the favourite to win Super Tuesday" on R… https://t.co/oOTDRuWHme 3 minutes ago

disneyrental

Daisy Haughton RT @sarahforbernie: South Carolina poll: Biden leads Sanders by 4 points https://t.co/nTGXMISGzG 5 minutes ago

CBCPolitics

CBC Politics Joe Biden leads in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders still the favourite to win Super Tuesday… https://t.co/2GonWFkNyA 11 minutes ago

Georgie99011801

Georgie RT @thehill: Poll: Biden narrowly leads Sanders by four points in South Carolina https://t.co/lOpu7yBXzM https://t.co/R2zT3Wxpy5 34 minutes ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News Joe Biden leads in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders still the favourite to win Super Tuesday Source: CBC News https://t.co/lqspcAY8Jm 39 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Joe Biden leads in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders still the favourite to win Super Tuesday:… https://t.co/EGx6ZVMrGJ 40 minutes ago

mulieann

Sheila Williams RT @joncoopertweets: BOOM!! Joe Biden has a massive 18-point lead (35% support) over his Democratic presidential primary opponents in South… 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.