Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > BTS (band) > BTS and Green Day cancel shows in Asia amid concerns about coronavirus

BTS and Green Day cancel shows in Asia amid concerns about coronavirus

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
BTS and Green Day are canceling their upcoming tour dates in Asian cities due to coronavirus concerns. The virus has claimed 2,858 lives.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: BTS Cancels Korea Concerts Scheduled Weeks Before Rose Bowl Shows Amid Coronavirus Concerns

BTS Cancels Korea Concerts Scheduled Weeks Before Rose Bowl Shows Amid Coronavirus Concerns 00:31

 K-pop sensation BTS has canceled shows in Korea amid Coronavirus concerns, Variety reported Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS Cancel Korean Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus | Billboard News [Video]BTS Cancel Korean Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus | Billboard News

BTS has canceled several concerts planned in Korea due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:40Published

BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak The South Korean boy band was scheduled to perform at the Olympic Stadium for four days in April. Big Hit Entertainment said in a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Green Day Postpones Asia Tour Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Green Day Postpones Asia Tour Amid Coronavirus ConcernsRock band Green Day announced Thursday night that they will postpone their upcoming Asian tour, citing travel concerns due to the spread of the coronavirus. But...
The Wrap

BTS cancels shows in South Korea over coronavirus concerns

K-pop superstar group BTS has canceled a series of planned concerts in Seoul in April due to concerns about a soaring viral outbreak in South Korea.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.