Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Chinese swim star Sun Yang banned 8 years after he loses doping hearing

Chinese swim star Sun Yang banned 8 years after he loses doping hearing

CBC.ca Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang was banned for eight years on Friday and will miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because he broke anti-doping rules in a late-night incident in which a blood sample container was smashed with a hammer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Chinese swimmer Sun Yang given eight year doping ban

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang given eight year doping ban 01:32

 Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Friday. Adam Reed reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

China's Sun Yang handed eight year ban for doping [Video]China's Sun Yang handed eight year ban for doping

Sun Yang banned for eight years

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:38Published

The Sun's violent death will destroy the asteroid belt [Video]The Sun's violent death will destroy the asteroid belt

LONDON — Billions of years from now, the Sun will exhaust its hydrogen fuel and enter what astronomers call the 'giant branch' phase. The Sun will grow bigger by hundreds of times, while its..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Career-ending ban vindicates Horton’s contempt for star

Sun Yang's banishment from international sport has given his Australian arch-rival, Mack Horton, the ultimate final serve in a bitter rivalry.
The Age Also reported by •Newsy

Eight-year swim ban for China's Sun Yang

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has banned controversial Chinese swimmer Sun Yang for eight years for breaking anti-doping rules.
SBS Also reported by •BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aholyghost1

AHolyGhost 🍁👁️‍🗨️⭐ Chinese swim star Sun Yang banned 8 years after he loses doping hearing | CBC Sports https://t.co/hAQcOilfNu 7 minutes ago

Kingslev1

Kingslev Chinese swim star Sun Yang banned 8 years after he loses doping hearing https://t.co/2CdDehb6Bk https://t.co/31hai7txxi 58 minutes ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Chinese swim star Sun Yang banned 8 years after he loses doping hearing https://t.co/kfJPX2DR6H 2 hours ago

CBCWorldNews

CBC World News Chinese swim star Sun Yang banned 8 years after loses doping hearing https://t.co/JZLNePueKe https://t.co/Y62esXB5SC 2 hours ago

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews.ca Chinese swim star Sun Yang banned 8 years after loses doping hearing https://t.co/crBzLGj4mX https://t.co/tJiok0aSrO 2 hours ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Chinese swim star Sun Yang banned 8 years after loses doping hearing https://t.co/ZkosaHXBWg https://t.co/ZN9MC29My0 2 hours ago

updategamingtip

Update Gaming TIps Chinese swim star Sun Yang banned for eight years https://t.co/pi93viWPUq 3 hours ago

KeirRadnedge

Keir Radnedge Chinese Olympic swim star Sun Yang banned for eight years by CAS over 'smashed' dope test samples . . . https://t.co/N8DPcSc9Ao 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.