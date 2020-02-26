Harvey Weinstein is said to have hired one – what is a prison consultant?
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Weinstein has reportedly hired an adviser to help him prepare for jail. We spoke to a prison consultant to learn more Harvey Weinstein, who was this week convicted on two sexual assault charges and faces a maximum 25-year sentence , has reportedly hired a prison consultant to make life inside a...
Harvey Weinstein is as happy as can be -- despite the looming possibility of nearly 30 years in prison -- but prison officials need not worry he'll kill himself... TMZ.com Also reported by •CBS News •Reuters •Reuters India •The Wrap
Tweets about this
Douglas Reed RT @retractoprah: “I believe with all my heart that @Oprah Winfrey knew exactly who Harvey Weinstein was but she said nothing and did nothi… 2 minutes ago
ashley 🧚🏾♀️ RT @nytimes: If he is housed at the medical unit at Rikers, Harvey Weinstein — who, friends have said, is terrified of being behind bars —… 10 minutes ago
Lubhyathi Harvey Weinstein is said to have hired one – what is a prison consultant? https://t.co/Lj7Ahsjkye 13 minutes ago
peter yuk-wah lam Harvey Weinstein is said to have hired one – what is a prison consultant? https://t.co/tfWv6mC9yI 13 minutes ago
Carol A Lawson, Esq. RT @johncardillo: Weinstein Prosecution Witness Dr. Barbara Ziv Hit by a Car
“Weinstein’s history of having people followed is well-docume… 37 minutes ago
Donna RT @guardian: Harvey Weinstein is said to have hired one – what is a prison consultant? https://t.co/YFkli7XTak 39 minutes ago
Karen Price Harvey Weinstein is said to have hired one – what is a prison consultant? https://t.co/gEXaHosUt8 49 minutes ago
Alex Rahaman Harvey Weinstein is said to have hired one – what is a prison consultant? https://t.co/B9kHaj4YU2 1 hour ago