33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria airstrike

💬 RT @CBSNews: Idlib is a part of Syria that has been “steeped in blood” for years. However, the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in a Syrian… 11 seconds ago JaneBPettty RT @AJEnglish: At least 33 Turkish soldiers killed in air raid by Syrian government forces on Idlib https://t.co/TYlF3gwm3L https://t.co/ZL… 56 seconds ago Patriot RT @Doranimated: Russia dispatched two state-of-the-art warships to the Middle East after an attack in Syria killed 33 Turkish soldiers | h… 1 minute ago ricardo pinero RT @dwnews: Greece and Bulgaria have boosted border patrols. Turkey decided to throw open its borders in a response to the escalating war… 1 minute ago Bozaci7788 RT @EvrenWiltse: Author has a detailed & reliable analysis saying: Russia strongly backs up the Assad regime Russia doesn’t appreciate Turk… 2 minutes ago melike nur RT @CBSNews: “Why are they targeting us? What do we have here?”: Civilians in Idlib continue being caught in the middle as conflict in Syri… 2 minutes ago Ally RT @BeholdIsrael: After a terrible night in #Syria where he lost over 30 soldiers, bad news for #Erdogan: 10 #Turkish soldiers that operate… 2 minutes ago Susie RT @BasedPoland: BREAKING: 1st migrants allowed to cross #Syria-#Turkey border after Turkey tonight decided to play the migrant wild-card… 2 minutes ago