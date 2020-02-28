Global  

33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria airstrike

WorldNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria airstrikeANKARA: At least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syria´s Idlib province after an air strike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the rapidly-rising risk of escalation. Dozens more soldiers were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkish Hatay, said Friday. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib come after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. "Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour," United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated Secretary General Antonio Guterres´s call for an immediate...
 An ambulance believed to be carrying a soldier arrived at a hospital near the Turkey-Syrian border on Thursday night amid reports of a deadly air strike on Turkish soldiers.

29 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike

An air strike by Syrian government forces killed 29 Turkish soldiers in northeast Syria, a Turkish official said Friday, marking the largest death toll for...
IndiaTimes

Nato urges Syria and Russia to halt airstrikes

Nato has called on Syria and Russia to halt their air strikes following the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria.
Belfast Telegraph

