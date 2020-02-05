Courtney walks out on Team Sydney after just one race Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

"We have not been able to agree on the way forward, so I have decided to depart the team," James Courtney said in a brief statement on Saturday. 👓 View full article

