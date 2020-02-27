Global  

'SNL': Mike Pence takes on coronavirus with 'MAGA' face masks; Democratic contenders object

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Democratic candidates interrupted Vice President Mike Pence's White House press conference on the Trump administration's response to coronavirus.
News video: Trump Taps Mike Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force

Trump Taps Mike Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force 00:52

 President Donald Trump announced that he is placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus task force, citing his record of public health management as governor of Indiana. During his governorship, Pence came under criticism for mishandling an HIV outbreak across the state.

Pence: 15,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Released But Risk Still Low [Video]Pence: 15,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Released But Risk Still Low

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence announced the release of 15,000 coronavirus testing kits. The VP, who was tapped by President Trump to lead the coronavirus efforts in the U.S., said that the..

US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy [Video]US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy

President Donald Trump said travelers entering the U.S. from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions. According to Reuters, the restrictions are part of the efforts to stop the spreading..

CNN’s John Harwood Calls Out Trump For Naming Mike Pence as Coronavirus Task Force Leader, Cites Disastrous Past Handling HIV Outbreak

CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood criticized President Donald Trump's decision to place Vice President Mike Pence at the helm of the coronavirus task...
Mediaite

Backlash Erupts After Trump Appoints VP to Lead Coronavirus Outbreak Response: ‘Pence’s Incompetence Is Literally a Case Study’

Backlash Erupts After Trump Appoints VP to Lead Coronavirus Outbreak Response: ‘Pence’s Incompetence Is Literally a Case Study’Backlash erupts after President Donald Trump appoints Mike Pence to lead the coronavirus response: 'Pence's incompetence is literally a case study'
Mediaite Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

