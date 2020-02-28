Fighting between Turkey and Syria escalates as refugees mass at border to Europe

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Kastanies — Thousands of migrants and refugees massed at Kastanies — Thousands of migrants and refugees massed at Turkey 's western frontier Sunday, trying to enter Greece by land and sea after Turkey said its borders were open to those hoping to head to Europe. In Syria , Turkish troops shot down two Syrian warplanes after the Syrian military downed a Turkish drone, a major escalation in the direct conflict between Syrian and Turkish forces. Turkey's decision to ease border restrictions came amid a Russia-backed Syrian government offensive into Syria's northwestern Idlib province. That offensive has killed dozens of Turkish troops and led to a surge of nearly a million Syrian civilians fleeing the fighting toward Turkey's sealed border. Turkey... 👓 View full article

