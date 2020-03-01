Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jakarta > Indonesia confirms first coronavirus cases

Indonesia confirms first coronavirus cases

WorldNews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Indonesia confirms first coronavirus casesJakarta: Indonesia on Monday reported its first confirmed cases of coronavirus, after health officials in the world's fourth-most populous country hit back at questions over its apparent lack of infected patients. A 64-year-old woman and her daughter, 31, tested positive...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: WEB EXTRA: Gov. DeSantis, State Health Leaders, News Conference On Coronavirus In Florida

WEB EXTRA: Gov. DeSantis, State Health Leaders, News Conference On Coronavirus In Florida 25:00

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after confirming the state's first two “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus.He held a news conference in Tampa Monday mrning.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality [Video]Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

'Family cluster' among 13 new UK coronavirus cases [Video]'Family cluster' among 13 new UK coronavirus cases

Thirteen new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK - including the first one in Scotland.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indonesia confirms first coronavirus cases following scepticism about lack of patients

The first cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Indonesia following weeks of questions as to why the country had not recorded any infections.
SBS Also reported by •Reuters

Thailand, Indonesia report new infections: Virus update

The global death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has surged past 3,000. New cases were reported in Thailand and across the US, and two global capitals -- New...
Bangkok Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Summary: 2nd US death reported in Washington State OECD warns global growth could fall by half Indonesia reports f… https://t.co/AgZKvYuiBS 5 minutes ago

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @ABSCBNNews: Indonesia confirms first #coronavirus cases #COVID19 https://t.co/JWq6ZEwvrc 5 minutes ago

Bissynut

BissynutBlog RT @UnfoldedNews: BREAKING: #Tasmania and #Indonesia confirms first case of #coronavirus 6 minutes ago

Mrbl01Abu

Abu Huzaifah RT @ChannelNewsAsia: JUST IN: Two Indonesians test positive for #COVID19, marking first confirmed cases in the country https://t.co/gJWKJwc… 11 minutes ago

ana054

ana osa ☆ 自分自身であること RT @stanleywidianto: Two Indonesian patients are being hospitalized for coronavirus, the president said, after coming into contact with a J… 20 minutes ago

aizatazmanshah

AA SHAH RT @staronline: Indonesia confirms first cases of coronavirus, link to Japanese visitor (update) https://t.co/7WVElT5Yyp https://t.co/7WVE… 21 minutes ago

dhana_susanto

Ramadhana Susanto RT @CGTNOfficial: #Indonesia confirms first cases of novel #coronavirus https://t.co/8EZIxbT2Jc 23 minutes ago

staronline

The Star Indonesia confirms first cases of coronavirus, link to Japanese visitor (update) https://t.co/7WVElT5Yyp https://t.co/7WVElT5Yyp 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.