Jennifer Lopez breaks her silence on Oscars snub for Hustlers: I felt like I let ...

Sunday, 1 March 2020
One of the biggest snubs, when it comes to the Oscars 2020 nominations was the exclusion of frontrunner Jennifer Lopez in the Supporting Actress category for her scene-stealing role as Ramona in Hustlers. When the Lorene Scafaria directorial made its festival rounds,...
Jennifer Lopez 'sad' over Oscars snub

Jennifer Lopez 'sad' over Oscars snub 00:45

 Jennifer Lopez was "sad" over her Academy Awards snub, because she had read so many articles that believed she would be nominated for her work in 'Hustlers'.

Jennifer Lopez: I'm not in a rush to get married [Video]Jennifer Lopez: I'm not in a rush to get married

American star Jennifer Lopez has insisted she isn't in a "rush" to marry Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez 'ready' to plan wedding [Video]Jennifer Lopez 'ready' to plan wedding

Jennifer Lopez is starting to plan her wedding with her beau Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was 'Sad' She Didn't Get an Oscar Nomination for 'Hustlers'

Jennifer Lopez is addressing her Oscars snub. While sitting down with Oprah Winfrey during her 2020 Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour on Saturday (February 29) in Los...
Jennifer Lopez Says She Doesn't Need Oscars to Tell Her That She Did Good Job in 'Hustlers'

Following the Academy Award snub, the 'On the Floor' hitmaker finally realizes she doesn't need people's validation to tell her that her onscreen performance is...
