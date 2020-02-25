Supreme Court justices reject appeal over bump stock ban

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal of the federal ban on bump stocks, devices that allow semi-automatic firearms to fire rapidly like machine guns. The justices did not comment in declining to review a lower court-ruling that upheld the ban, which took effect nearly a year ago. President Donald Trump […]
News video: Supreme Court Rejects Bump Stocks Ban Appeal

Supreme Court Rejects Bump Stocks Ban Appeal 00:32

 The Supreme Court has rejected the bump stocks ban appeal.

