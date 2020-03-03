Unlikely UK will lock down cities to prevent coronavirus spread: Chief Medical Officer
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () It seems unlikely Britain will lock down any cities to prevent the spread of coronavirus but the government will keep all options available, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday.
Workers told to self-isolate due to coronavirus will receive sick pay from day one, the Prime Minister has announced, as England's Chief Medical Officer warned that a UK epidemic is now "likely". Boris Johnson said people who self-isolate are "helping to protect all of us by slowing the...
