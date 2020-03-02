Global  

Stocks, 10-year Treasury yield fall as Federal Reserve rate cut startles investors

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Stocks,10-year Treasury yield fall after the Fed announces a surprise rate cut. hoping to protect the economy from the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Why Stocks Are Lower After Fed’s Rate Cuts

Why Stocks Are Lower After Fed’s Rate Cuts 00:41

 Although the market is getting its interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, stocks are falling as investors are taking a hint from the Fed.

Recent related news from verified sources

The 10-year Treasury yield sinks to a record low as coronavirus keeps investors rushing into the market's safest assets

The 10-year Treasury yield sinks to a record low as coronavirus keeps investors rushing into the market's safest assets· *The 10-year Treasury yield slumped to a new record low on Monday as investors continued flooding safe havens and fleeing the coronavirus-shaken stock...
Business Insider

Stocks slide, 10-year Treasury yield hits record low after Fed's emergency rate cut

Global equity markets slid on Tuesday and the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell below 1% for the first time after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in...
Reuters


