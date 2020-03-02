Global  

India's coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 16 Italians

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Sixteen Italians in India have tested positive for coronavirus, India's health minister said on Wednesday, as the total number of cases in the country rose sharply to 28.
