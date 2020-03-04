Global  

Futures jump after Biden's Super Tuesday sweep

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
U.S. stock markets looked set to jump after a strong showing for Joe Biden in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries on Wednesday, with Dow and S&P index futures rebounding around 2% from heavy losses a day earlier.
News video: Joe Biden Has A Truly Super Tuesday

Joe Biden Has A Truly Super Tuesday 02:14

 The former vice president won nine states on Super Tuesday, launching himself into the lead, but California Is leaning toward Sen. Bernie Sanders. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Biden wins Texas in big Super Tuesday sweep, Sanders ahead in California

A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states, while Bernie Sanders was leading in Super Tuesday's biggest race in...
Reuters India

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki Stunned by Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday Success: ‘This is Shocking’

During a roundup of the delegate wins, MSNBC's Steve Kornacki was clearly taken aback by Joe Biden's Super Tuesday success.
Mediaite


