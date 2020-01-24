Returning to acting, Jagger plays a man of wealth and taste

Global  

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been nearly 20 years since Mick Jagger last acted, but as the new film “The Burnt Orange Heresy” shows, his chops have gathered no moss. In the film, which Sony Pictures Classics will release Friday, Jagger co-stars alongside Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki as a devilish art collector who cunningly […]
