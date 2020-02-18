Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Truck full of toilet paper catches fire on Brisbane bridge, as coronavirus-inspired toilet paper shortage continues

Truck full of toilet paper catches fire on Brisbane bridge, as coronavirus-inspired toilet paper shortage continues

SBS Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
As Australian consumers continue to panic-buy toilet paper in a misguided response to the spread of coronavirus, one semi-trailer full of toilet paper has burst into flames on a major Brisbane bridge.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Viral video captures puppy stealing a roll of toilet paper [Video]Viral video captures puppy stealing a roll of toilet paper

Beware the toilet paper bandit

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:32Published

'No wonder Ryanair is so cheap' UK man documents filthy cabin toilet [Video]'No wonder Ryanair is so cheap' UK man documents filthy cabin toilet

Ryanair passenger Ed Evan was travelling from Stansted, UK to Alicante, Spain when he was horrified to discover there was no water or soap in the toilet cabin of his nearly three-hour..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Truck carrying 'precious' toilet paper catches fire in Brisbane

Truck carrying 'precious' toilet paper catches fire in BrisbaneThere have been scenes of "burning toilet paper" after a truck burst into flames on Brisbane's Gateway Motorway overnight.The incident happened about 10pm in...
New Zealand Herald

Semi-trailer carrying load of toilet paper catches fire on Gateway Bridge

Shelves across the country have been stormed in recent days by shoppers stockpiling the suddenly precious commodity, despite the advice of authorities.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.