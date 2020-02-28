Global  

Hong Kong quarantines dog for coronavirus, experts caution over pet spread

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Hong Kong has quarantined the dog of a coronavirus patient in what could be the first case of human-to-animal transmission, although experts cautioned against pets being potential spreaders of the virus.
News video: What preparing your home for coronavirus looks like

What preparing your home for coronavirus looks like 01:28

 Experts say prepare for the possible spread of coronavirus, but don’t panic. Consider buying cleaning supplies and food as you would during flu season.

Dog In Hong Kong Possible First Known Case Of Human To Pet Coronavirus [Video]Dog In Hong Kong Possible First Known Case Of Human To Pet Coronavirus

Hong Kong has quarantined the dog of a coronavirus patient in what could be the first case of human-to-pet transmission. The dog has tested “weak positive” for the virus, which indicates a low..

Coronavirus outbreak: What do migrant workers do? [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: What do migrant workers do?

The spread of the coronavirus outbreak beyond the Chinese mainland is leaving migrant workers vulnerable.

Pet dog 'tests positive' for coronavirus in Hong Kong

A pet dog belonging to a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong has tested "weak positive" for Covid-19, the city's government announced on Friday.The positive test...
Korea cases top 2,000, Italy 500, pet dog infected: Virus update

The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea crossed 2,000, and those in Italy 500. Japan is closing schools to limit the spread of the outbreak. New cases...
