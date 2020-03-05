Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bloomberg’s hope for Super Tuesday splash lands in Pacific

Bloomberg’s hope for Super Tuesday splash lands in Pacific

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — What does more than $500 million get you? For Mike Bloomberg, it was 175 winning votes in this U.S. territory — a group of Pacific islands with lush vegetation and stunning coastlines some 7,200 miles from where he once served as New York City’s mayor. Bloomberg’s lone primary victory […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YourFox18

Fox 18 KLJB Bloomberg’s hope for Super Tuesday splash lands in Pacific https://t.co/CxA8ATN1Bd 2 minutes ago

therapynews

Therapy News "Bloomberg's Hope for Super Tuesday Splash Lands in Pacific" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/EPOZPEm2nA 28 minutes ago

forestecw

Forest Echter "Bloomberg's Hope for Super Tuesday Splash Lands in Pacific" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/VV2maj7H7L 28 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Bloomberg's Hope for Super Tuesday Splash Lands in Pacific - https://t.co/ZL2EQQhUkB 44 minutes ago

AmandaFernan88

Amanda Fernandez "Bloomberg's Hope for Super Tuesday Splash Lands in Pacific" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/CfYRKaGrJQ 48 minutes ago

KTSMtv

KTSM 9 News Bloomberg’s hope for Super Tuesday splash lands in Pacific https://t.co/CoX56cKAah 54 minutes ago

travisfrick7

Travis Frick Post Super Tuesday, I hope Elizabeth @SenWarren sticks with her campaign, holds these old men's feet to the fire, a… https://t.co/p1xXoxZQp9 54 minutes ago

charissanc

Charis Sanchez "Bloomberg's Hope for Super Tuesday Splash Lands in Pacific" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Re7PgzwxUx 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.