Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Elizabeth Warren > Elizabeth Warren to drop out of White House race

Elizabeth Warren to drop out of White House race

WorldNews Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren to drop out of White House raceUS Senator Elizabeth Warren is to tell staff she is ending her campaign, according to a source familiar with the plan. Ms Warren had emerged as a top Democratic contender for the White House on the strength of an anti-corruption platform backed by a dizzying array of policy proposals. A former bankruptcy law professor who forged a national reputation as a scourge of Wall Street even before entering politics, Ms Warren had banked on a strong showing on Super Tuesday after a string of disappointing finishes in the early states. But she trailed far behind front-runners Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, placing third in her home state of Massachusetts. Ms Warren's call with her...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race 01:01

 Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race The Massachusetts senator announced her decision during a staff call on Thursday morning. The move comes after a round of disappointing Super Tuesday finishes. Warren's ability to secure the nomination lost traction as she went from placing third...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Campaign 2020: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race [Video]Campaign 2020: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race

Another major presidential candidate has dropped out of the race. Sen. Elizabeth Warren told supporters she is suspending her campaign; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published

Sen. Warren Ends Presidential Campaign [Video]Sen. Warren Ends Presidential Campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, calling her candidacy "the honor of a lifetime." WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren drops out of White House race, leaving two old white men to battle Donald Trump, an old white man

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, unflinching in her advocacy for the LGBT+ community and determination to wipe the White House of corruption, will end her...
PinkNews

Elizabeth Warren considers who to back after quitting White House race

Elizabeth Warren, who electrified progressives with her “plan for everything” and strong message of economic populism, dropped out of the Democratic...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.