Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mitt Romney > Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political

Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, the lone Republican to vote to convict President Donald Trump of abuse of power following his impeachment, said on Thursday that a Senate Republican probe of Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden appeared politically motivated.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump acquitted of impeachment charges [Video]Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump [Video]Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Romney says US Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political

Romney says US Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political"There's no question but that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political. And I think people are tired of these kind of political...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •The AgeReutersCBS News

U.S. Republican seeks first subpoena in Hunter Biden probe

Days after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden scored a major win at his party's primary in South Carolina, a Republican U.S. senator is seeking the...
Reuters


Tweets about this

yirdaki

Ed Drury RT @StephenGlahn: .@GOP #CPAC and @realDonaldTrump picked the wrong American to mess with.... Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of… 7 minutes ago

JoelRMelamedMD

Joel R Melamed With due respect to beloved ⁦@BarackObama #POTUS44 I am beginning to regret not having voted for #GovernorRomney‼️⁩… https://t.co/fbNRLBHCKe 8 minutes ago

PopescuCo

🇪🇺 🇲🇨🇨🇭Dan Popescu 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇷🇴 Romney says US Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political https://t.co/ySevlPMBky via @Reuters https://t.co/wyVEzagLW6 10 minutes ago

KathleenMcCarr8

Kathleen McCarron 🌊 Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political https://t.co/43oMoDFjnN 12 minutes ago

AmyMWilson88

Amy Wilson "Romney Says U.S. Senate Republican Probe of Biden Appears Political" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/4H2JOaJRgh 14 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political https://t.co/VBH3RIXAdW 14 minutes ago

donaldtrumptru

Donald Trump Truth Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political https://t.co/3bJ0UaLq2o https://t.co/TyPF0tNCtX 14 minutes ago

Velxx2

J Clyde Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political - Reuters https://t.co/9WNqims2wg 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.