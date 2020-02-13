Judge Rebukes Barr’s Handling of Mueller Report

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

A federal judge Thursday sharply rebuked Attorney General A federal judge Thursday sharply rebuked Attorney General William Barr ’s handling of the special counsel’s Russia report, saying Barr had made “misleading public statements” to spin the investigation’s findings in favor of President Donald Trump and had shown a “lack of candor.” U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton delivered the criticism in a 23-page order in which he directed the Justice Department to give him an unredacted version of the Mueller report so that he could decide if any additional information from the document could be publicly disclosed. The... 👓 View full article

