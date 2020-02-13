Global  

Judge Rebukes Barr’s Handling of Mueller Report

WorldNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Judge Rebukes Barr’s Handling of Mueller ReportA federal judge Thursday sharply rebuked Attorney General William Barr’s handling of the special counsel’s Russia report, saying Barr had made “misleading public statements” to spin the investigation’s findings in favor of President Donald Trump and had shown a “lack of candor.” U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton delivered the criticism in a 23-page order in which he directed the Justice Department to give him an unredacted version of the Mueller report so that he could decide if any additional information from the document could be publicly disclosed. The...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing [Video]Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing

A federal judge denied a bid by longtime Donald Trump friend Roger Stone to delay his sentencing, despite furious tweets by the president defending the political operative and self-proclaimed "dirty..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published

Barr On Trump: 'I Won't Be Bullied By Anyone' [Video]Barr On Trump: 'I Won't Be Bullied By Anyone'

US Attorney General William Barr called out President Donald Trump on Thursday. Barr's criticism followed the president’s attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of longtime adviser..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge Calls Barr’s Handling of Mueller Report ‘Distorted’ and ‘Misleading’

The judge said the attorney general lacked credibility on the matter and said he would review the report to decide whether to make its redacted portions public.
NYTimes.com

Mueller Report: Federal judge criticises William Barr's 'distorted and misleading' summary of Russia probe

A federal judge has delivered a scathing criticism of William Barr's handling of the Mueller Report, terming his summary of the Russia probe "distorted and...
Independent

