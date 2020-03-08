Global  

Australian doctors rally behind Chris Higgins, demand apology from Victorian health minister

SBS Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Doctors around Australia have come to the defence of a Melbourne GP that treated patients while infected with COVID-19.
Recent related news from verified sources

Pressure mounts on Health Minister to apologise to coronavirus GP

The Australian Medical Association has joined a growing rank of doctors furious with Ms Mikakos for criticising Dr Chris Higgins.
The Age

Viktor_Renquist

🔥Viktor Renquist ❄️🌈 💧 RT @SBSNews: Australian doctors have blasted Victoria's health minister for scolding a Melbourne GP who went to work with coronavirus sympt… 3 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Australian doctors have blasted Victoria's health minister for scolding a Melbourne GP who went to work with corona… https://t.co/pcPh0ypY93 23 minutes ago

