Hell Comes For You @realDonaldTrump North Korea Fires Several Missiles! Coward Bone Spurs Trump is incompetent! Pretty sure Excuse m… https://t.co/xNzE8E1z3d 5 days ago

Tammie the Great RT @CiCi77: North Korea fired several projectiles on Monday, its latest weapons tests as tensions ratchet up in the region. https://t.co/1y… 6 days ago

Carmen North Korea fired several projectiles on Monday, its latest weapons tests as tensions ratchet up in the region.… https://t.co/4jRTNlom2R 6 days ago

Norman De Sola Signs that Kim and Trump are still "in love"! North Korea fired several projectiles on Monday, its latest weapons… https://t.co/xucYWfboWM 6 days ago

💙Paula is a Pisces🌊 RT @yayanan54247678: North Korea fired several projectiles on Monday, its latest weapons tests as tensions ratchet up in the region. https:… 6 days ago

yaya "Subpoena Trump's kids & Jared" nana North Korea fired several projectiles on Monday, its latest weapons tests as tensions ratchet up in the region.… https://t.co/wmdjH3iS52 6 days ago

Hopeful_Resister! Trump fails at everything he does. North Korea fired several projectiles on Monday, its latest weapons tests as t… https://t.co/HppWbJWAHs 6 days ago