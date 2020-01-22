Global  

North Korea fires several unidentified projectiles

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
North Korea has launched at least three unidentified projectiles, according to South Korea's military. Shortly after, Pyongyang state media said leader Kim Jong Un had overseen a "long-range artillery" drill.
News video: North Korea ramps up missile testing

North Korea ramps up missile testing 01:56

 North Korea has launched multiple short-range projectiles into the sea as part of ongoing firing drills, South Korea's military says.

North Korea Fires Two Projectiles Into The Sea Of Japan [Video]

North Korea Fires Two Projectiles Into The Sea Of Japan

If the projectiles are confirmed to be missiles, the launch will be North Korea&apos;s first such test since late November.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published
North Korea Bans Chinese Tourism Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]

North Korea Bans Chinese Tourism Over Coronavirus Fears

Several foreign tour operators said North Korea will begin banning foreign tourists starting Wednesday. According to Reuters, the ban is in response to the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

S Korea’s military says North has fired 3 unidentified projectiles

North Korea has fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Monday, South Korea’s military said. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a...
Japan Today

North Korea Back In Business Of Test Firings And Weaponization – Analysis

After a months-long hiatus that may have been forced by the coronavirus crisis in Asia, North Korea resumed weapons demonstrations on March 2 by firing two...
Eurasia Review

Hell_HasCome

Hell Comes For You @realDonaldTrump North Korea Fires Several Missiles! Coward Bone Spurs Trump is incompetent! Pretty sure Excuse m… https://t.co/xNzE8E1z3d 5 days ago

GreatTammie

Tammie the Great RT @CiCi77: North Korea fired several projectiles on Monday, its latest weapons tests as tensions ratchet up in the region. https://t.co/1y… 6 days ago

CiCi77

Carmen North Korea fired several projectiles on Monday, its latest weapons tests as tensions ratchet up in the region.… https://t.co/4jRTNlom2R 6 days ago

de_solamM

Norman De Sola Signs that Kim and Trump are still "in love"! North Korea fired several projectiles on Monday, its latest weapons… https://t.co/xucYWfboWM 6 days ago

quietoldsoul

💙Paula is a Pisces🌊 RT @yayanan54247678: North Korea fired several projectiles on Monday, its latest weapons tests as tensions ratchet up in the region. https:… 6 days ago

yayanan54247678

yaya "Subpoena Trump's kids & Jared" nana North Korea fired several projectiles on Monday, its latest weapons tests as tensions ratchet up in the region.… https://t.co/wmdjH3iS52 6 days ago

upton1144

Hopeful_Resister! Trump fails at everything he does. North Korea fired several projectiles on Monday, its latest weapons tests as t… https://t.co/HppWbJWAHs 6 days ago

tmartin3555

Terri North Korea fired several projectiles on Monday, its latest weapons tests as tensions ratchet up in the region.… https://t.co/iNSGRRg4PE 1 week ago

