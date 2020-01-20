Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dolly Parton > Dolly Parton has no plans to retire, wants to be on the cover of Playboy for her 75th birthday

Dolly Parton has no plans to retire, wants to be on the cover of Playboy for her 75th birthday

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Dolly Parton turned 74 in January, but she has no plans to retire. On the contrary, she has an aspiration for her 75th birthday: To pose for Playboy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus celebrates Dolly Parton's birthday with hilarious impersonation [Video]Miley Cyrus celebrates Dolly Parton's birthday with hilarious impersonation

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to Dolly Parton on her 74th birthday on Sunday by sharing a hilarious impersonation of the star.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published


Tweets about this

loganjudith4

JudithLogan Dolly Parton has no plans to retire, wants to be on the cover of Playboy for her 75th birthday… https://t.co/LMyDp97KlV 54 minutes ago

geoffrey_payne

Geoff Payne RT @Ninecomau: Dolly Parton says she has no plans to retire any time soon, in an exclusive @60Mins interview! https://t.co/kigZOJyYoG 4 hours ago

Ninecomau

Nine.com.au Dolly Parton says she has no plans to retire any time soon, in an exclusive @60Mins interview! https://t.co/kigZOJyYoG 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.