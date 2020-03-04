Global  

Cory Booker endorses Biden: Former vice president will 'restore honor to the Oval Office'

euronews Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
News video: Cory Booker Endorses Biden On CTM

 New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker says he is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary.

Biden, Sanders win new endorsements ahead of Michigan contest [Video]Biden, Sanders win new endorsements ahead of Michigan contest

U.S. Democratic Senator Kamala Harris endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the backing of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a civil rights leader. This..

Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden as Democratic candidate for president

Booker follows in the footsteps of other former Democratic candidates in endorsing Biden such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com

Biden stages a Super Tuesday comeback as Sanders fights for the rest in the West

In a newly narrowed four-way contest, Super Tuesday’s broad delegate pool enticed Democratic primary contenders with race’s biggest prizes yet. Fourteen...
TechCrunch Also reported by •HinduCBS News

HeberAgard

Lynnette Agard-Heber RT @NYTnickc: BREAKING: @CoryBooker will endorse @JoeBiden today. Booker will hit the campaign trail with Biden in Flint and at a separate… 2 seconds ago

DzurkoDebbie

Debbie Dzurko RT @MSNBC: NEW: Sen. Booker has endorsed Joe Biden for president; says the former vice president will "restore honor to the Oval Office." h… 3 seconds ago

aladjevardian

Atissa Ladjevardian RT @schultzohio: With the Democratic Party united, @JoeBiden will win the Nomination and defeat Trump. Thank you @CoryBooker https://t.co/… 6 seconds ago

bmangh

BM RT @politico: Sen. Cory Booker's support adds to the consolidation of former Democratic White House hopefuls around Joe Biden https://t.co/… 7 seconds ago

BivingsDoris

Doris Bivings💙💙💙🌊🌊🌊♏🦂 RT @PalmerReport: Joe Biden’s day so far: - Cory Booker endorses him - Opens up 16 point nationwide lead over Sanders - Up by 28 points in… 14 seconds ago

Randomgirlxx107

Randomgirl RT @becketybeck: Sen. Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden For 2020 Democratic Presidential Nomination https://t.co/tIn4W6nmYA 16 seconds ago

aladjevardian

Atissa Ladjevardian RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Senator Cory Booker endorsed Joe Biden for president, adding his name to a list of former rivals backing Biden… 21 seconds ago

MattBrush2

Matt Brush RT @AndrewBatesNC: 🚨 @CoryBooker just endorsed @JoeBiden for president. #Joementum https://t.co/QBFPNwSYkF 42 seconds ago

