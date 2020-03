OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunmen killed at least 43 people in attacks on two villages in northern Burkina Faso, the government said Monday. Armed men attacked Dinguila and Barga villages in Yatenga province, the government said in a statement on Monday. The military was dispatched to secure the villages and at least six injured were taken...

