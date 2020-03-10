Global  

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones charged with DWI in Texas, authorities say

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Texas police say Austin-based Alex Jones was booked into the Travis County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated just after midnight Tuesday.
News video: Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI 00:40

 Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Tuesday. Jones...
Seattle Times

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI

The controversial, right-wing conspiracy theorist was booked and charged just after midnight.
CBS News


