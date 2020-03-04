Trump spurns Sessions, backs Tuberville for Alabama Senate
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday night spurned his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to endorse former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Trump announced his support for Tuberville in a tweet. “Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love […]
Trump noted Wednesday that Sessions faces Tommy Tuberville in a run-off election, and then slammed him for recusing himself during the Russia probe.
