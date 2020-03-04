Global  

Trump spurns Sessions, backs Tuberville for Alabama Senate

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday night spurned his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to endorse former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Trump announced his support for Tuberville in a tweet. “Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love […]
News video: Trump Endorses Sessions' Opponent Tuberville In Alabama

Trump Endorses Sessions' Opponent Tuberville In Alabama 00:39

 President Trump endorsed Jeff Sessions' opponent.

Jeff Sessions Prepares for Alabama Senate Runoff Against Tommy Tuberville [Video]Jeff Sessions Prepares for Alabama Senate Runoff Against Tommy Tuberville

The race for an Alabama US Senate seat is headed for runoff between the former Alabama senator and an ex-football coach from Auburn.

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 01:54Published

Jeff Sessions Fails To Win Senate Seat Outright [Video]Jeff Sessions Fails To Win Senate Seat Outright

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is heading to a runoff election for his old senate seat. The former U.S. senator from Alabama failed to win a majority of votes, falling behind former Auburn..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published


Trump slams Jeff Sessions after Super Tuesday as ex-AG heads into run-off against Tommy Tuberville

Trump noted Wednesday that Sessions faces Tommy Tuberville in a run-off election, and then slammed him for recusing himself during the Russia probe.
Factbox: Sessions faces runoff for Alabama Senate; Texas incumbents holding off challengers

Republican Jeff Sessions, a former attorney general under President Donald Trump, was headed to a runoff in Alabama as he sought on Tuesday to advance his bid to...
