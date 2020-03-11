Global  

Coronavirus, Harvey Weinstein sentencing, primary results: 5 things to know Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
What's next after Joe Biden's big night, sentencing set for sex offender Harvey Weinstein and more coronavirus updates to get your Wednesday started.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Weinstein Attorneys React To Sentencing

Weinstein Attorneys React To Sentencing 14:15

 Harvey Weinstein's defense attorney Donna Rotunno reacts to his 23-year sentencing.

Attorney Gloria Allred Reacts To Weinstein Sentencing [Video]Attorney Gloria Allred Reacts To Weinstein Sentencing

Gloria Allred, attorney for accusers, reacts to Harvey Weinstein's 23-year sentence.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 12:10Published

'That sentence was obscene' -Weinstein defense attorney [Video]'That sentence was obscene' -Weinstein defense attorney

Following the sentencing of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison for his sexual assault and rape conviction last month, his defense attorney Donna Rotunno called the sentence..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Faces Sentencing On Rape, Criminal Sex Act Charges


CBS 2

Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing today as new emails emerge

The disgraced film producer faces a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison
CBS News


Tweets about this

KHJ_Esq

Kevin Harden, Jr. The coronavirus is just a media conspiracy to distract us from the fact that Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 y… https://t.co/PXn03w6Ecn 9 minutes ago

mearn

Mearn "Ooh breaking news, is it about Coronavirus, the economy, the election?" Nah, Harvey Weinstein sentencing. Fuck hi… https://t.co/GU0CbmqGmW 17 minutes ago

JesusGar

Jesús García #Coronavirus? The main event in #NYC today is Harvey Weinstein's sentencing... as you can see. https://t.co/OwaoxQjkul 26 minutes ago

Michael_Krajny

SilentbutKrajny Isn't it clear in sentencing Harvey Weinstein, give him #coronavirus 2 hours ago

Raymond_Norman

Raymond Norman USA TODAY: 5 things you need to know Wednesday https://t.co/3pnCPJjVbd 2 hours ago

raydawg13

Ray Esquilin Coronavirus, Harvey Weinstein sentencing, primary results: 5 things to know Wednesday https://t.co/UgYKo1MnFd via @USATODAY #news 2 hours ago

CIMAGES

Roberto FE Soto, Multilingual Latino Media Maestro We’re covering the latest on the coronavirus outbreak and Joe Biden’s growing lead in the Democratic presidential r… https://t.co/qdSjw1Z3Oe 2 hours ago

barretobronx

f barreto Good morning. We’re covering the latest on the coronavirus outbreak and Joe Biden’s growing lead in the Democratic… https://t.co/uWwbTIJ5VQ 4 hours ago

