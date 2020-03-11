Global  

Mexico City underground trains collide killing one

BBC News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Two trains crash into each other at Tacubaya metro station in Mexico City injuring dozens.
At least one dead, dozens injured in Mexico City metro crash

At least one person was killed and 41 injured when two trains collided on Mexico City's underground metro network late on Tuesday, local authorities said.
Reuters


