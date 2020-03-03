Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Province at China virus’s center lets some companies reopen

Province at China virus’s center lets some companies reopen

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — The province at the center of China’s virus outbreak is allowing factories and some other businesses to reopen in a show of confidence that Beijing is gaining control over the disease that devastated its economy. The country’s communist leaders are moving to revive business after the most sweeping anti-disease controls ever imposed […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China says it will soon have no new Wuhan virus cases [Video]China says it will soon have no new Wuhan virus cases

BEIJING — With numbers of Co-China-19 cases supposedly declining in the lovely Middle Kingdom, Chinese health officials are using the opportunity to make some highly questionable..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:42Published

Coronavirus in UK could meet Hubei province levels [Video]Coronavirus in UK could meet Hubei province levels

Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee and former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has claimed the coronavirus outbreak in the UK could reach similar levels to those seen in Hubei province, China,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Province at China virus's center lets some companies reopen

BEIJING (AP) — The province at the center of China’s virus outbreak is allowing factories and some other businesses to reopen in a show of confidence that...
SeattlePI.com

China reports new African swine fever case in wild boar in Hubei province

China's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday it had detected the African swine fever virus in wild boar in Hubei province.
Reuters Also reported by •Terra Daily

Tweets about this

Kings_uv_hearts

Mike T RT @AP: Virus update: • Italy exceeds 10,000 coronavirus cases, U.S. passes 1,000. • Province at center of virus in China lets some compan… 26 minutes ago

SALMANK71927364

SALMAN KHAN Trending FOX BUSINESS News: Chinese province at coronavirus center lets some companies reopen The province at the c… https://t.co/y2jS9njmss 1 hour ago

lssullivan8

lisa y sullivan Province at China virus's center lets some companies reopen | World News | https://t.co/nIHLeHSjK3 https://t.co/HSBCBL5VYW 2 hours ago

AustinforLA1

Austin for LA "Province at China Virus's Center Lets Some Companies Reopen" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/ZfVBcwlY16 3 hours ago

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @inquirerdotnet: The province at the center of China’s virus outbreak is allowing factories and some other businesses to reopen in a sho… 3 hours ago

viriyabot

VIRIYA RT @StarTribune: The province at the center of China’s virus outbreak began allowing factories and some other businesses to reopen. https:/… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.