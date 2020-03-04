Global  

Sanders to discuss campaign after sweeping Biden victories

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders will speak publicly on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since his rival, Joe Biden, took firm control of the party's nominating race on the day before by scoring victories in four U.S. states.
News video: Sanders, Biden cancel OH events due to coronavirus concerns

Sanders, Biden cancel OH events due to coronavirus concerns 02:50

 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled rallies set for Tuesday night in Cleveland over concerns about holding large public gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

AOC Responds to Joe Biden's Latest Primary Wins [Video]AOC Responds to Joe Biden's Latest Primary Wins

AOC Responds to Joe Biden's Latest Primary Wins The freshman congresswoman has been a staunch backer of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. On March 10, Biden claimed victory over the Vermont..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published

Sanders Will Continue The Fight [Video]Sanders Will Continue The Fight

Bernie Sanders is staying in the 2020 presidential race. Politico reports that Sanders is determined to stay in the Democratic race for President. Despite a string of recent primary losses he is..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders refocusing his campaign after Biden’s super Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — His front-runner status slipping, Bernie Sanders refocused his Democratic presidential campaign on surging rival Joe Biden on Wednesday as...
Seattle Times

Bernie Sanders to rally in downtown St. Louis today

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will take his campaign for president to downtown St. Louis Monday ahead of Missouri's primary on Tuesday. The Vermont lawmaker's rally...
bizjournals Also reported by •ReutersNew Zealand HeraldCBS News

