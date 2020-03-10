Atletico eliminates Liverpool from Champions League

Global  

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Atletico Madrid ended Liverpool’s title defense in the Champions League with a 3-2 win at Anfield on Wednesday thanks to two goals by Marcos Llorente in extra time and another by fellow substitute Alvaro Morata. Atletico advanced 4-2 on aggregate in the round of 16. Roberto Firmino had just put Liverpool […]
