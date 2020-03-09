Dow plunged 1,465 points, enters 'bear market' on Coronavirus fears
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Wall Street stocks suffered another brutal rout Wednesday, pushing the Dow into a "bear market" after the latest series of event cancelations and company warnings rattled investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged around 1,465 points, or 5.9 percent, to 23,553.22. The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 4.9 percent to 2,741.38, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite...
Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial average fell by 2,000 points on the first day of trading this week after an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia drove prices to the lowest since 1991 started over the..