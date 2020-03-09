Global  

Dow plunged 1,465 points, enters 'bear market' on Coronavirus fears

Thursday, 12 March 2020
Dow plunged 1,465 points, enters 'bear market' on Coronavirus fearsWall Street stocks suffered another brutal rout Wednesday, pushing the Dow into a "bear market" after the latest series of event cancelations and company warnings rattled investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged around 1,465 points, or 5.9 percent, to 23,553.22. The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 4.9 percent to 2,741.38, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears

Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears 02:26

 Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

