Trump stops Europe flights, China says coronavirus could end by June

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Travelers scrambled to rebook flights and markets reeled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe, hitting battered airlines and heightening global alarm over the coronavirus.
News video: SFO Impacted By Coronavirus As Trump Enacts Travel Ban On Europe Flights

SFO Impacted By Coronavirus As Trump Enacts Travel Ban On Europe Flights 01:48

 Many ticket counters at San Francisco International Airport were empty amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump unilaterally banned most travel from Europe for 30 days, a decision that was slammed by European leaders. Jackie Ward reports. (3/12/20)

This Is What It Looks Like on the Streets of Rome Amidst the Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]This Is What It Looks Like on the Streets of Rome Amidst the Coronavirus Outbreak

The notoriously busy street lay barren after the government bans most activities around Italy’s capital. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

Trump Issues Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Trump Issues Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump has announced sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe. He has ordered travel from Europe to the United States to be restricted for the next 30 days. The mandate comes as..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Trump stops Europe flights, China says coronavirus outbreak may end by June

Travellers scrambled to rebook flights and markets reeled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe,...
Reuters India

Bitcoin Price Slips Below $7.4K to 2020 Lows After Trump Europe Ban

Bitcoin Price Slips Below $7.4K to 2020 Lows After Trump Europe BanBitcoin continues to suffer from coronavirus panic, with bears sending prices to new 2020 lows on Thursday
The Cointelegraph Also reported by •RTTNewsNews24

