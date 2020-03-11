Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Biden names Clinton-Obama veteran as new campaign manager

Biden names Clinton-Obama veteran as new campaign manager

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
As he looks ahead to a potential general election matchup with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden has shaken up his campaign leadership again by naming a veteran of Barack Obama’s and Hillary Clinton’s White House bids as his campaign manager. Jen O’Malley Dillon will serve as campaign manager going forward, according to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Opts For Beto O'Rourke's Former Campaign Manager

Biden Opts For Beto O'Rourke's Former Campaign Manager 00:39

 Democratic presidential candidate Former Vice President Joe Biden has appointed a new campaign manager to lead his campaign. The move caps more than a month of rumors that a leadership change was in the offing. According to Politico, Biden’s decision to replace Greg Schultz with Jen O’Malley...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Makes Play For Sanders Supporters [Video]Biden Makes Play For Sanders Supporters

Joe Biden is winning the race to become the Democratic nominee for President. Senator Bernie Sanders is on the ropes. Many publications, including Politico, believe that Sanders has no path to victory...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Joe Biden Scores Win In Michigan [Video]Joe Biden Scores Win In Michigan

Joe Biden scored a big win in Michigan’s Democratic nominating contest on Tuesday. The victory allows the former vice president to take another step toward the party’s presidential nomination...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus forces Sunday Democratic debate site switch; Biden taps new campaign manager


Chicago S-T Also reported by •CBS NewsNYTimes.com

Biden campaign shakeup: Veteran of Beto, Obama bids tapped to take over ex-VP's operation

Joe Biden is shaking up his operation and replacing his Democratic presidential campaign manager as he tries to finish his primary fight with Bernie Sanders to...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jim_osborne

Jim Osborne @pvvult @JordynTrump1 @realDonaldTrump Exactly why Obama won't endorse him...Warren AND Killary waiting in the wing… https://t.co/wAGPi8kGJL 26 minutes ago

EINObamaNews

EIN Obama News Biden names Clinton-Obama veteran as new campaign manager https://t.co/Prj34AnhSn 26 minutes ago

BillGraveland

Bill Graveland RT @natnewswatch: Biden names Clinton-Obama veteran as new campaign manager | National Newswatch https://t.co/b3AXt9Qnya 35 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Biden Names Clinton-Obama Veteran as New Campaign Manager - https://t.co/WdkbNvp5yZ 36 minutes ago

natnewswatch

National Newswatch Biden names Clinton-Obama veteran as new campaign manager | National Newswatch https://t.co/b3AXt9Qnya 50 minutes ago

NWSentinel2

NWSentinel2 Biden names Clinton-Obama veteran as new campaign manager https://t.co/f8HVE0bPP1 55 minutes ago

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID Biden names Clinton-Obama veteran as new campaign manager https://t.co/sd2jUxkP6k 1 hour ago

DoumaGreg

Elizabeth Warren Stan RT @Kathy__Gee: Which Obama and Clinton administration corporate hack retreads should never, ever be allowed anywhere near the White House… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.