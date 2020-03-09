Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joe Biden > Democrat Biden aims to underline contrast with Trump in coronavirus speech

Democrat Biden aims to underline contrast with Trump in coronavirus speech

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden will deliver a speech on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, 16 hours after the man he hopes to beat in November's election, Republican President Donald Trump, addressed the nation from the White House.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter 01:01

 Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter The clip shows the former vice president saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump." That was just the beginning of Biden's line in a campaign speech and not the whole part. Joe Biden, via campaign speech The president soon shared...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017 [Video]Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017

President Trump’s leading expert on the coronavirus task force warned three years ago that a surprise disease outbreak would happen. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published

Ep 1117 | Biden, Bernie, and Coronavirus [Video]Ep 1117 | Biden, Bernie, and Coronavirus

Filling in for Wayne Dupree, Brian Smyth and Kerry Smyth cover Super Tuesday 2.0, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden falling apart and needs helps. Finally, how great the Trump Administration is handling the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 31:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Seeking contrast with Trump, Democrat Biden to give ‘presidential’ speech on coronavirus

The speech clear-eyed about the challenges we face and offer thoughtful ideas on the path forward, a Biden adviser said
Hindu

Democratic presidential hopeful Biden attacks Trump's coronavirus response

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Thursday lambasted Republican President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak, accusing him of...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.