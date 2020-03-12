NHL ‘pausing’ season amid coronavirus concerns

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Thursday it is pausing its season, one day after the NBA suspended play after a player tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19. “In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with […]
 The NBA announced that it was suspending the season following Wednesday night's scheduled games until further notice over coronavirus concerns.

National Hockey League Suspends Season Over Coronavirus Concerns

The NHL announced in a statement Thursday that the regular season is suspended amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
cbs4.com

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus concerns

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus concernsThe NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
FOX Sports


