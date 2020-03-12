Global  

U.S. judge orders WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from prison

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A U.S. federal judge on Thursday ordered that former U.S. Army soldier and WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning should be immediately released from prison, where she was being held for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation of WikiLeaks.
The judge rejected a request to cancel Manning's fines which he had imposed for her refusal to testify.
